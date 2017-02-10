Brende is concerned at developments in Poland

Foreign Minister Børge Brende is concerned about the independence of the Polish courts and media.

– There are areas that there is reason to follow closely and raising concerns, Brende told NRK news.

On Friday, He was visiting Poland, where he met with Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, Poland’s human rights ombudsman Adam Bodnar and several other politicians and officials.

After the meetings Brende said that he took up the reforms that have been implemented in the Constitutional Court, and the situation of the media and civil society in the country.

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans, who Brende met earlier in February, has called the changes in constitutional courts a “significant threat to the rule of law in Poland”.

