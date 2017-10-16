Brende congratulates Kurz with winning the election

Foreign Minister Børge Brende (H) congratulates his Austrian colleague Sebastian Kurz (31) with receiving the most votes in Sunday’s election.

Austrian Foreign Minister is ready to become the country’s next prime minister after his conservative party ÖVP, as expected, made a sweeping election.

– Congratulations to colleague and friend Sebastian Kurz who won with the most votes today in Austria – our important cooperation will continue. As Brende put it on his Twitter message.

Kurz was only 27 years old when he became foreign minister in 2013. In May this year he took over as a party leader in the ÖVP. Now he is ready to become the world’s youngest Government chief.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today