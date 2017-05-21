Brende congratules Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan RouhaniIranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a televised speech after he won the election, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Rouhani says that the message of Friday's election that gave him another four-year term is one of Iran living in peace and friendship with the world. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 21. May 2017

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, congratulates Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with the election win.

 

Brende also says that he shares German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen’s opinion that the election results show that Iran is serious about the reform efforts.

Rouhani was re-elected with 57 percent of the votes in Friday’s presidential election, with over seven out of ten voters attending.

 

