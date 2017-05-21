Brende congratules Rouhani

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, congratulates Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with the election win.

Brende also says that he shares German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen’s opinion that the election results show that Iran is serious about the reform efforts.

Rouhani was re-elected with 57 percent of the votes in Friday’s presidential election, with over seven out of ten voters attending.

