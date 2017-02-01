Brende considering more money for refugees in Europe

The situation for refugees in camps on the Greek islands is heartbreaking, says Foreign Minister Børge Brende.

Norway is now considering to step up efforts for refugees stuck in European countries like Greece and Serbia, said Brende at Parliamentary questions on Wednesday.

– It’s terrible when the cold comes and people are dying in refugee camps on the Greek islands. It’s heartbreaking, said the Foreign Minister.

Norway has so far contributed 160 million to remedy the situation. The EU is planning a new donor conference for Syrian refugees in the near future, where Norway will contribute, highlighted Brende.

– We are also considering how we can step up assistance to vulnerable countries like Libya, he said.

Despite the precarious refugee problems in Greece, the government will resume the return of refugees who first registered there by the so-called Dublin rule.

– Should you not wait until you have put in place a better burden-sharing in Europe? Heidi Greni wants to know.

– The strongest pressure is now on Italy. The EU agreement with Turkey has led to a sharp decline in the number of refugees coming across the Aegean, retorted the Foreign Minister.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today