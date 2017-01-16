Brende convinced about continued US NATO support

Foreign Minister Børge Brende feels assured that Donald Trump would stand by America’s NATO obligations.

In a brief statement to NTB , the Foreign Ministry refer to converations that Brende had with Trump’s staff in December. He then got assurances that the incoming president will maintain the US commitment to NATO.

In interviews with the British newspaper The Times and the German newspaper Bild, Trump refers to earlier statements saying that NATO is outdated, but also that the alliance is very important.

He argues that many European NATO countries should spend more money on defense and contribute more to the NATO cooperation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

