Brende leads a donor country meeting on Palestine

The Foreign Minister, Børge Brende of Høyre (H), will head the donor meeting for Palestine, to be held in New York on Monday.

‘The prospects for the Palestinian economy are worrying. It’s important to remove some of the biggest barriers to growth in the Palestinian economy. We will use this donor meeting in New York to discuss a common strategy to deal with these economic challenges’, said Brende.

The UN hosts the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC) meeting the day before the high-level meeting of the UN’s General Assembly begins at the UN headquarters.

Brende will chair the meeting, while the Palestinian Authority will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister, Ziad Abu Amr, and Finance Minister, Shukri Bishara.

Regional Minister, Tzachi Hanegbi will represent Israel. In addition, ministers and representatives from the largest donor countries will attend the meeting, including the United States Special Envoy, Jason Greenblatt.

