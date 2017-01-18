Brende sends condolences for serious error bombing in Nigeria

Foreign Minister Børge Brende sent condolences to the victims and families of those over 50 people who were killed in an air raid against a refugee camp located in Nigeria.

The country’s defense force were behind the attack, which they mistakenly believed to be against fighters from the group, Boko Haram.

‘Cruel bombing of camps for internally displaced persons in Nigeria. It is essential to investigate the circumstances to protect civilians and aid workers’, wrote Brende on Twitter.

At least 52 people were killed, and 120 wounded in the attack, which the Nigerian defense force called a mistake bombing from one of their fighter planes. Six aid workers from the Nigerian Red Cross were among those killed, and 13 other aid workers were wounded.

