Brende sends condolences for serious error bombing in Nigeria

TOPICS:
Nigeria BombingIn this image supplied by MSF, smoke rises from a burnt out shelter at a camp for displaced people in Rann, Nigeria, Tuesday Jan. 17, 2017. Relief volunteers are believed to be among the more than 100 dead after a Nigerian Air Force jet fighter mistakenly bombed the refugee camp, while on a mission against Boko Haram extremists. (Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) via AP)

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 18. January 2017

Foreign Minister Børge Brende sent condolences to the victims and families of those over 50 people who were killed in an air raid against a refugee camp located in Nigeria.

The country’s defense force were behind the attack, which they mistakenly believed to be against fighters from the group, Boko Haram.

‘Cruel bombing of camps for internally displaced persons in Nigeria. It is essential to investigate the circumstances to protect civilians and aid workers’, wrote Brende on Twitter.

At least 52 people were killed, and 120 wounded in the attack, which the Nigerian defense force called a mistake bombing from one of their fighter planes. Six aid workers from the Nigerian Red Cross were among those killed, and 13 other aid workers were wounded.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Brende sends condolences for serious error bombing in Nigeria"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*