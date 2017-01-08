Brende speech about hacking: – Unacceptable interference

US intelligence stated in a report that Russia was behind the cyber-attacks ahead of presidential elections. Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende says the matter is serious.

– Interference in other countries’ democratic processes is completely unacceptable. This is very serious. We in Europe must also stand up against this kind of attack, says Brende.

The declassified intelligence report was published on January 6th. The report states that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave personal orders for cyber-attack to affect the outcome of the election in the United States.

Brende said that Norwegians are also follow up the US report carefully.

– The government is working systematically to prevent cyberattacks and reducing vulnerability in the digital data’s. There must also be a stronger work internationally, says Brende.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today