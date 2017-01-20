Brende thanked Kerry for a “special” relationship

Foreign Minister Børge Brende lose an important partner when John Kerry now resigned as foreign minister in the United States.

– John Kerry has meant a lot to me. I appreciate him a lot. He is a genuinely good person. He is concerned about peace and reconciliation, and cooperation we have had on Colombia, on Norway’s situation vis-à-vis China, and about Syria, has been very special, says Brende on the phone from Davos.

Kerry has been to Davos this week, and Brende says the they spoke together on Thursday evening.

He also said a big thanks to Barack Obama.

– He was in my opinion a good president of the United States, but he was also a cultured man, says Brende.

– We are wishing a good luck for Trump and looking forward to have a close cooperation with him, but on a day like this, we must also emphasize strongly that we had a very good working relationship with Obama and it was very fruitful, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today