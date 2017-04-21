Brende: – My thoughts are with France

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende (Conservatives), expresses his sympathy with the French people and the families of the killed policemen after the attack in Paris on Thursday.

– My thoughts and condolences to France tonight after the terrible attacks, our thoughts are with the families of the killed policemen, Brende Tweets.

The two police officers were shot and killed at the Champs Elysees in Paris on Thursday night. The police are currently referring to the event as a ‘possible terrorist act’.

The attack took place three days before the first round of the French presidential election. France is still in a state of emergency after a series of terrorist attacks.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today