Brende visits Israel and Palestine

The Foreign Minister Børge Brende is on a visit to Israel and Palestine for talks with the Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President.

The Foreign Minister will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Saturday and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday.

– The two-state solution is under pressure. The parties must now show leadership and help improve the situation in real life.

A negotiated two-state solution is the only way that can lead up to a lasting peace between the parties, Brende said in a statement.

The purpose of the visit is to prepare for the upcoming meeting of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for Palestine which takes place on May 4th in Brussels, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

– As leaders of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, it is our job to ensure that other donor countries continue to support the Palestinian Authority, and that the parties resolve outstanding financial issues through cooperation.

A sustainable Palestinian economy and well-functioning institutions are essential preconditions for a two-state solution, says Brende.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister also wishes to discuss other foreign policy and regional issues with Abbas and Netanyahu, the Minister said.

