Brende wants American support in the Middle East

There is a need for the United States to continue to play an active role in resolving the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, says Foreign Minister Børge Brende.

In a written reply to parliament he makes it clear that Norway will continue to seek a dialogue with the US on the Middle East, including through the donor group for Palestine.

– The US has historically played an important role as facilitator and mediator in this conflict, writes Brende.

– It is important that the United States continues to be an active and significant part in efforts to strengthen Palestinian institutions and the Palestinian economy.

These are prerequisites for a future realization of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state, it says.

The signals from the administration of Donald Trump has got experts worried that the US is now going to pursue a policy that will make it even more difficult to resolve the conflict.

Brende believes, however, it is “too early to draw any conclusions” and will await the “concrete steps” the US comes forward with.

Trump is meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Wednesday.

Brende emphasizes that Norway’s stance on the conflict remains unchanged. The aim is that the negotiations between the parties on borders, refugees, security and the status of Jerusalem will lead to a two-state solution.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

