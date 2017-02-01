Brende will not summons the U.S. ambassador

Foreign Minister, Børge Brende, will not do as his Swedish counterpart, Margot Wallström, has done and call the American ambassador in on the carpet.

In reply to a parliamentary question on Wednesday, he responded that Sweden is the only European country that has chosen this approach.

‘The other countries that have done this are Venezuela, Sudan and Iran. We have chosen our way of going about this’, said Brende.

The Sosialistisk Venstreparti (Socialist Left Party – SV) leader, Audun Lysbakken, believes the government, unlike the Swedish, reacted ‘late and indistinctly’; it is a criticism that Brende rejects.

‘We contacted the U.S. embassy and received an important clarification that Norwegians with dual citizenship will have their cases heard’, said the Norwegian foreign minister.

He pointed out that in former times there have also been disagreement between Norway and the United States, but added that there has never been any doubt about transatlantic cooperation in security policy. There is, according to the foreign minister not any doubt now either.

