Brexit date set for March 29th, 2019

The the news agency Reuters reported that the exact date, and time, when the British will leave the EU is set for March the 29th, 2019 at 23.00.

The date and time were announced on Thursday evening, and correspond to

previous signals.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, formally ignited Article 50 of the EU Treaty on the 29th of March this year. It set a two-year deadline for leaving the European Union. Now it’s confirmed that Britain’s formal exit will take place exactly two years after May commenced the formal withdrawal process.

In June 2016, a majority of British people voted to leave the European Union. The decision is controversial, and many are sceptical over whether it’s possible to complete negotiations, and achieve a result satisfactory to both sides, within the timeframe for when the door of the EU slams shut.

From time to time it has also been argued, to stop or reverse the process currently under way. While some believe it’s too late for a U-turn, others argue that the British can still change their minds.

Article 50 doesn’t say whether the declaration of withdrawal can be withdrawn, so it is up to the European Court of Justice to decide if that is possible, Reuters wrote on Thursday.

John Kerr was a British EU ambassador from 1990 to 1995, and later agreed to write the draft of the often-featured clause in the Treaty. He belongs to those who believe it’s still possible for the British to regret their referendum vote.

