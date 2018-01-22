Bring becomes part of the Armed Forces’ preparedness

The Armed Forces have chosen Bring as a supplier of transport services. The agreement implies that Bring will become part of the Armed Forces’ standing preparedness.

In peacetime, Bring will carry goods to all the military units around Norway. In addition to regular logistics deliveries, Bring will be responsible for many of the defence network’s special transports, it was stated in a press release.

The agreement also means that Bring will provide employees, and equipment, to the Armed Forces in times of crisis, conflict, or war. Additionally, Bring will participate in exercises, and training with the Armed Forces.

CEO, Tone Wille, of Norway Post, sees the agreement as a recognition. She believes competence,trust, capacity, and terminal structures were crucial for Norway Post to win the contract.

The contract with Bring is the first road transport agreement the Armed Forces Logistics Organisation (FLO) has made containing a contingency element.

The agreement has a duration of four years, with the option of three years’ extension. It has a value of NOK 50 million a year.

At the same time, the company, Martinsen Transport AS, has been awarded a contingency agreement with FLO for the transportation of fuel. Martinsen also becomes a part of the defence’s standing preparedness.

The Armed Forces have also entered into smaller agreements for various types of special transport with Toten Transport AS, Blue Water Shipping, Schenker, Special Transport AS,K. Simonsen, Børstad, DSV, Leman and Kunhe + Nagel.

