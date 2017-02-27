The British fear from new Scottish referendum

The British are worried that Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon will soon announce a new referendum on Scottish secession from Britain.

Unnamed government sources told the newspaper The Times that there are fears that Sturgeon will announce a new referendum on Scottish independence when the United Kingdom formally starts brexit process next month.

Prime Minister Theresa May can deny the Scots to hold a referendum, but if she does it then it may trigger constitutional crisis.

If she says yes, she risks that what today is the United Kingdom, collapses.

Under brexit referendum last summer a majority in Britain voted to leave the EU, but we see on Scotland the majority voted to remain.

In 2014 Scotland held referendum on secession from the UK, a majority of Scots on that time rejected the case. According Sturgeon the Scottish electorate assumed that Britain was going to remain in the EU.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today