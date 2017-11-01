The British government will employ thousands of new employees over the coming year to deal with Britain’s variety from the EU.

British prime minister David Davis updated Tuesday the government about status in the brexit process.

The British authorities are now setting the pace in preparation, says Prime Minister Theresa Mays spokesman after the meeting.

That means they have to recruit a host of new employees. Among other things, they will work on developing new IT systems and making adjustments in a wide range of laws and regulations.

Already today, 3,000 new employees are employed to prepare brexit. During the coming year, it will probably be recruited between 3,000 and 5,000.

