British man (25) found dead in Stranda

A 25 year old British man was found dead on the beach in Stranda municipality in Møre and Romsdal on Sunday evening. His relatives have been notified.

The police were told of the finding at 20.00 on Sunday evening.

The man was found after a friend went out to look for him because he had not returned from a kayak session earlier in the day.

“The police now have a secure ID of the dead man, and it is correct that it was his friends who found him,” said operations manager, John Bratland in Møre and Romsdal police district to NTB on Monday morning.

The dead man was found a little north of Stranda center. So far, the police theory is that the death was caused by an accident, but Bratland emphasised that it is too soon to come to definite conclusions.

‘’At present, there is nothing that indicates that something has been done criminally. Police technicians are investigating the site. They will also speak with some more witnesses,’’ said the operations manager.

