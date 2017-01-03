British mountaineer died after climbing accident

A British man in his 20s died of injuries which he suffered during a fall from Gaustatoppen in Telemark on Monday.

The man fell 30 meters next to the Gaustatoppen in Telemark on Monday afternoon and broke both his legs in the fall. He was with a friend when the accident occurred.

The accident occurred not during the climbing, but when the two had a break on a mountain ledge.

On Tuesday morning, police said in Telemark that the man died of his injuries and that the family has been notified.

The climbing accident occurred on the north side of the 1883-meter high peak in Tinn municipality in Telemark, opposite Rjukan.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today