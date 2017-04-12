British newspaper must pay million dollar compensation to Melania Trump

Daily Mail will have to pay 2.9 million US dollars after having printed an article that could be interpreted as the First Lady of the United States has been involved in prostitution, according to CNN.

Melania Trump has accepted the compensation amount, and the apology that the newspaper has given her.

Trump originally sued the newspaper for 150 million US dollars, but she has now accepted a settlement and the newspaper will pay her 2.9 million US dollars (25 million), according to CNN.

In an article from 2016 the Daily Mail reinterated claims that Melania Trump previously worked for a modeling agency in Milan, which in reality was an escort agency, which is a place where wealthy customers can access upmarket prostitutes.

In the article it was debated if these allegations against the First Lady of the United States could damage Donald Trump politically. The newspaper has now withdrawn the entire article, and has therefore agreed to give the First Lady both compensation and an apology for the article they wrote.

– We apologise to Mrs. Trump for the problems that our article may have caused her, the newspaper said in an apology on its website on Wednesday.

Melania Trump has even stated that the case could have cost her potential earnings of many millions of dollars.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

————————-