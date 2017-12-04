British opposition party representative will participate in Nobel Prize presentation

While many nuclear armed countries are not sending their ambassadors to the Peace Prize presentation, Britain’s Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, will send his ‘shadow minister’ to the peace and disarmament presentation in Oslo.

Fabian Hamilton will, among other things, call for an international nuclear ban at Sunday’s traditional candle light march for peace prize winner.

This year’s Peace Prize goes to ICAN-The International Campaign for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Several of the world’s major nuclear powers are not enthusiastic about the winner, and a number of foreign ambassadors, including the United States, Britain and France, will not be attending the award ceremony in Oslo City Hall on Sunday.

‘The prize is a clear signal to nuclear weapons states, and NATO, that the rest of the civilized world doesn’t accept their unwillingness to cut down,’ said the Norwegian Peace Commission’s working chairman, Tuva Grimsgaard.

This summer, 122 of the world’s 193 UN member states voted for a ban on nuclear

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today