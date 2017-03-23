British police name the London attacker

LondonThe flag flies at half staff above The House of Lords following Wednesday's attack in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. On Wednesday a knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage, first driving a car into pedestrians before stabbing a police officer to death and then was fatally shot by police within Parliament's grounds in London. Five people were killed, including the assailant.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 23. March 2017

The man who mowed down a number of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London and tried to get into the British Parliament, was the 52-year-old Briton Khalid Masood.

The 52-year-old was, according to British police, convicted for a number of criminal offenses in the past, including for illegal weapons possession and violence.

He got his first sentence in 1983, whilst the last was in December 2003 when he was found guilty of carrying a knife.

Masood, who was killed during the attack, had however no previous terror related charges on his record.

He was born in southeast England, but lived in West Midland.

He allegedly used a variety of names, but there were according to an announcement from the British police “no intelligence information to support that he planned to carry out a terrorist attack.”

Three further people were killed in Wednesday’s attack, and over 40 people were wounded. The condition of several of the injured is critical.

 

