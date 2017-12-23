After Brexit in 2019, the British will once again receive a blue passport, the authorities in the United Kingdom stated.

British citizens have burgundy passes nowadays, but this will end when they leave the EU.

‘The British passport is an expression of our independence, it symbolises a proud and great nation,’ said Theresa May in a statement Friday.

British Immigration Minister, Brandon Lewis, also said that the new passports will be some of the safest travel documents in the world, protected against fraud and counterfeiting.

The blue British passports were first issued in 1921, but switched to burgundy in 1988. The EU commented that the blue passports will possibly createlonger waits for British passengers at airports, which is something for the British to look forward to.

