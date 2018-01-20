Broad media coverage of royal visit to Norway

TV teams from Japan, press from China, and the biggest news agencies have announced interest in covering Prince William and Duchess Kate’s visit to Norway in February.

Royal visits are always popular, but NTB news has confirmed that the British princess’ are stars in a class of their own, especially pregnant, Duchess Kate.

The couple lands at the military air base at Oslo Gardermoen Airport on Thursday, February the 1st, where they are to be received by the Norwegian Crown Prince. That same evening, King Harald and Queen Sonja will host a dinner for the British guests at the Castle.

Pressure

Five days before the deadline for the visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD) reports that TV teams from Japan, those enrolled international Royal sites in Germany and Denmark, and all international news agencies will be present.

‘So far, there has been great international interest. We have had inquiries from European media. We have also been contacted by Chinese press,’ said Sven Gjeruldsen, Deputy Communications Manager at the Royal Court.

The British embassy in Norway reported great pressure from the British press.

They emphasised that they are really looking forward to the two days of the visit.

First time

The couple from the UK are delighted to be coming, according to reports from Kensington Palace. On their Scandinavian trip, they first visit Stockholm for two days. Neither of them have been to either Oslo or the Swedish capital before.

The two have set clear guidelines on what they want to experience, focusing on how children in Norway and Sweden grow up, with outdoor activities all year round.

In Norway, there are many occasions for children outdoors, to play in the snow, barbecue sausages on the campfire, and go skiing with their schools.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today