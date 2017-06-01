Bulgarian man dies in a work related accident in Sande

A 41-year-old Bulgarian died in a labour accident in Sande municipality in Møre og Romsdal.

The Bulgarian citizen died when he fell from height. He was working at a company in Sande on Wednesday night, according to the local police.

– We were told that he had fallen from 15 to 20 meters height. It soon became clear that he was dead, says Jon Bratland to VG. Bratland is Operations Manager in the Møre og Romsdal police.

– Technical studies are completed and the relatives are notified, the police tweets.

The police were notified of the accident at 11.45 pm Wednesday.

