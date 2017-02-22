Bull on the run in New York

TOPICS:
bullA bull that escaped from a local slaughter house is pursued by New York City Police, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in New York. Police corralled the bull in a backyard in the Queens borough of New York, after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull's hide was studded with tranquilizer darts. (WABC via AP)

Posted By: Lisa S. Hadland 22. February 2017

A brave bull escaped from a slaughter house and put the police on a two-hour chase through the streets of New York.

The police pursuit continued despite the bull having received several tranquilizer darts and ended when police surrounded the bull in the backyard of a house in the borough of Queens.

A spokeswoman for an animal sanctuary in New York says the bull died on the way to the sanctuary, who was taking care of the bull after the stress of the police pursuit.

-This was not the result I was hoping for, says Mike Stura from the animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The bull’s freedom attempt was broadcast live on local television, and television images show the black bull trotting through neighborhoods and between police cars, before his journey ended.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Bull on the run in New York"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*