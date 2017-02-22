Bull on the run in New York

A brave bull escaped from a slaughter house and put the police on a two-hour chase through the streets of New York.

The police pursuit continued despite the bull having received several tranquilizer darts and ended when police surrounded the bull in the backyard of a house in the borough of Queens.

A spokeswoman for an animal sanctuary in New York says the bull died on the way to the sanctuary, who was taking care of the bull after the stress of the police pursuit.

-This was not the result I was hoping for, says Mike Stura from the animal sanctuary in New Jersey.

The bull’s freedom attempt was broadcast live on local television, and television images show the black bull trotting through neighborhoods and between police cars, before his journey ended.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today