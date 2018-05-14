Bunad weather on the National day

Bunad weather on the Norwegian Constitution day

Monday and Tuesday there may be up to 30 degrees centigrade in some places in southern Norway. The meteorologists offer a hope of better weather on Thursday as well – on the Norwegian Constitution day.

Despite possibilities for records being set on Monday and Tuesday, it looked grim for May 17th. On Wednesday a weather change was forecast that would have led to more unstable and wet weather on the Norwegian National day. The west Norwegians were declared as the winners, with a meagre temperature of 14 degrees, but with no rain.

The latest prediction gives renewed hope for good weather on May 17th as well, writes Yr.no.

– It will be very much good weather, it will albeit be a bit cold most places. It is only the central parts of eastern Norway and eastern parts of Finnmark that will experience rain. In the rest of the country it seems to be great bunad (Traditional Costume) weather, Meteorologist Geir Ottar Fagerlid announces on the website.

May turn into a heat record

– Nice and warm weather in many places, but in the south there will be local fog to start of the day and possibilities of showers in the afternoon. Today’s question will anyway be: Will we reach 30 degrees anywhere? We closely monitor the temperatures, the Meteorologists tweets.

The earliest date of tropical heat recorded was on May 14th, 2000 at Kongsberg, according to Yr,.

A weather map was published Monday morning with a forecast of 25-30 degrees in Oslo on Monday and Tuesday. Along the entire coast from the south of Norway to Trøndelag it is reported to be 27-28 degrees.

Tropic heat – temperatures above 30 degrees – have also been predicted for many other places in both Scandinavia and the Baltic states.

Global Warming

As a result of Global Warming, heat records are set far more often than before in many places across the world. In Norway, the average temperature has risen by a half degree in the past 15 years, according to Meteorologisk institutt.

