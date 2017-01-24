Burglars backed into a clothing store in a ‘smash and grab’ raid

Burglars broke into the ‘Lager & Salg’ store premises in Oslo by reversing their vehicle through a window in the classic style of a ‘smash and grab’ raid in a stolen vehicle, as perfected by London based gangland thieves just after the close of World War II.

‘We received notification at 02.39 on Monday night that a security firm saw people inside the building on images captured on a surveillance camera.

They had broken into the shop by reversing into a window with a car, smashing it, but when we got to the place they had left the building in the same car’, operations manager, Marita Aune, of Oslo police told news agency NTB.

Police were looking for the thieves, who were seen speeding from the scene of the crime in a green Toyota Land Cruiser.

‘We assume that this car was stolen on Monday’, said Aune.

It is not known how many perpetrators were involved in the burglary.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today