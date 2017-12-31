Burglary at Haukeland Hospital

Break in and entry at Haukeland Hospital

A man burglared the neurosurgery department at Haukeland Hospital on Saturday afternoon. Several laptops were stolen.

Surveillance images from the site show a man who is possibly a man known to the police, says operations manager in West police district, Eivind Hellesund, to Bergensavisen.

Police first received notice of the burglary just after 6 pm on Saturday.

– He broke a window at ground level and entered through it. Four to five laptops are supposedly stolen, says Hellesund.

The police have collected evidence on Saturday night.

– Surveillance footage, footprints and possible DNA are important clues, says Hellesund.

The police were also notified of burglary and damage to a caravan at Flaktveit. It is unclear whether it is the same perpetrator and nothing is stolen from the caravan.

