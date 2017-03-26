Bus driver was on FaceTime as he drove

A driver from the public transport company, Kolumbus in Rogaland, was filmed by a passenger while he engaged in a video call on the phone as he was driving.

2 TV reported the incident on Kolumbus’ route 06 between Sandnes and Stavanger on Thursday night.

A two-minute video, filmed by a passenger, shows the driver speaking, and apparently devoting a lot of attention to a luminous phone while driving through city streets filled with cyclists and other road users. The mobile phone was mounted to the left of the bus’s windshield.

Communications Manager, Elisabeth Tostensen of Kolumbus, said the incident is being dealt with as a personnel matter.

‘Drivers should not talk on the phone while driving’, said Tostensen.

In Norway, talking on the phone while driving is permitted if using a handsfree telephone system. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) recommend that drivers do the minimal that might distract them at the wheel.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today