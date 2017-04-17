Bus stolen in Oslo

For 50 minutes a bus from the company Nor-Way was “AWOL” in Oslo , before it resurfaced. Police take a serious view of the matter.

Police have no suspects in the case. The bus was stolen from Havnelageret (Harbour warehouses) before it reappeared at Rådhuskaia (Town Hall Quay) a little less than an hour later.

– The bus was empty when we found it and we will do research on site to find out who stole it, Operations Manager in the Oslo police, Vidar Pedersen, says. He adds that they view the event as being serious.

The driver of the bus was not near by when the theft occurred, but was however the one who reported the theft.

