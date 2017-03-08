Bust of murder victim Martine unveiled in Burma

A bust of the murdered Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen was unveiled in Burma on Women’s Day Wednesday.

The bust stands in what is called Martine’s Memorial Park, apart of Thor Heyerdahl Climate Park, in Rangoon.

The 23 years old Martine Vik Magnussen was raped and killed in London on March 14th 2008. The Yemenite billionaire’s son Farouk Abdulhak is wanted on suspicion of murder, but has so far escaped justice.

The father of Martine, Odd Petter Magnussen, said in an email that the bust will stand as a symbol for the global need for protection of the climate as well as for women.

