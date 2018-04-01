A busy Easter eve night for the police

The police had a lot to do on the night before Easter. At least 30 people were arrested, many of them because they had drunk too much.

In the Southwest Police District alone, six people were in distress during the night.

“It was a night with a total of 33 disturbances distributed throughout the districts. Six people were arrested for intoxication. There were seven reports of disruption of arguments. A 26 year old man was arrested for violence in Kopervik, reported the police operation center.

‘’A man in his 20s was expelled from the town-center, but he appeared again, and was reported for violence against public officials in addition to breaking the original expulsion order.He was placed under arrest, the Eastern Police District wrote about an event in Lillestrøm.

In Drammen, the police captured a man in his 20’s urinating on a shop window. After the man was expelled from the city center,he appeared again and was arrested.

Showed the finger

Also in Tromsø, people had trouble behaving.

‘’A drunken man expelled from the center after “showing the finger” to a police patrol. He was later involved in a fight.

He was reported for the harassment of public officials, disturbance of order and non-compliance with police orders.

Sent in return from airport

In Kongsvinger, a 60 year old man was arrested after threatening the police with a knife.

In Sandefjord, the police were called when two Polish nationals who were travelling to their home country from Torp airport at 22.00. They ended up in the central police station.

“They were too drunk to fly to Poland. They refused to be removed from the terminal area. They are being charged for this’’, wrote the police.

Fighting

In Bodø, a person was sent to the emergency room after fighting at a venue while there were reports of fights between several people in Asker.

“We have several patrols on the spot, no one is injured, but it’s very tense atmosphere,” wrote the police on Twitter.

Several people also fought at Hafjell, and the police had to move out to calm down the situation.

Other popular Easter destinations were also affected by noise. At Beitostølen,a man in his 20s was expelled from the center after a fight, while two men in their 30s were reported for the use of drugs at Trysil.

In Hemsedal, Easter Eve had an early ending for a man in his late teens, who was arrested at 18.15 for threatening behaviour, bodily harm and threats to a guard and police.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today