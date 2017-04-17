Busy Easter in the mountains

This year Passover began quietly for the aid corps, but a lot do during the weekend has meant that Easter 2017 has been one of the busiest in years.

So far this Easter, the Red Cross has had 217 missions, while the Norwegian People’s Aid (Norsk Folkehjelp) has registered 46 missions. For the Red Cross, it has been several more missions this Easter than the average in recent years – this mainly due to the fact that the number of missions has peaked this weekend.

– Fortunately, there have been fewer injuries than last year, says President of the National Council of the Norwegian Red Cross, Ole Gladsø. The Red Cross staff the 156 duty stations throughout the country and has more than 1,000 members deployed during Easter.

Fewer than last year

Norwegian People’s Aid reports that the numbers so far is slightly lower than at Easter last year. Until Easter Sunday they had registered 46 missions. This is slightly below last year, when it was recorded 58 actions throughout Easter.

– We can only conclude that those who have been in the mountains at Easter have been quick to take local conditions into account, and that is good to see, says Head of Norwegian People’s Aid, Live Kummen.

Most missions have carried out by Norwegian People’s Aid branches in Oslo, Troms and Rogaland.

– There has been a steady stream of assignments throughout Easter, but fortunately there have been few serious incidents. The type of injuries we’ve had most of during the Easter, is skiers who have injured themselves in a foot or a knee and have therefore not managed to return home on their own, says Kummen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today