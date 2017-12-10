Busy Peace Prize Day for 85 year old prize winner

Today, Setsuko Thurlow receives Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of ICAN. She was 13 years old when the Americans dropped the atom bomb over Hiroshima.Since then, the now 85 year old woman has been an important figure in ICAN’s fight against nuclear weapons.

In addition to being the one who receives the peace prize, Thurlow will share the acceptance speech with ICAN leader Beatrice Fihn, according to the Nobel Institute.

The day begins with Save the Children’s Peace Prize before Thurlow and Fihn are received by the audience at the Palace. They then will go to City Hall for the Peace Prize ceremony. It starts at 13 o’clock and lasts one and a half hours.

Chiming of the clock

Peace Prize recipients Fihn and Thurlow will then be followed into the hall of the members of the Nobel Committee. The procession accompanies by the chimes from the clock of the City Hall. The piece to be played is “Piece of Peace” by Ole Henrik Moe, performed by Arnfinn Nedland.

The Nobel Committee leader Berit Reiss-Andersen and the royal family are usually the last to arrive before the program begins.

Reiss-Andersen will speak before the transfer. The ceremony will be presented in English.

Torchlight procession

Later in the afternoon, the prize winners will be interviewed at the town hall under the direction of the television channel Al Jazeera. The interviews are with Beatrice Fihn and Tim Wright from ICAN and Ray Acheson from Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Peace Prize Day ends with the traditional torch train and subsequent festive dinner at the Grand Hotel.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today