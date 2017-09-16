Calls for closer cooperation between Norwegian media houses

Torry Pedersen, of Schibsted, has called for closer cooperation between Norwegian media houses to keep global IT giants at bay.

On Wednesday, the Danish Ministry of Culture presented a gloomy report on the future prospects for the manifesto of the national media.

The conclusion was that Danish media houses have lost their financial, and journalistic, independence, and have been left under the control of their infrastructure by IT giants such as Facebook, Google, and YouTube.

Torry Pedersen was present in Copenhagen during the presentation. He believes that Norwegian media must cooperate.

‘Our worldview is largely defined by how the competition was at an earlier time. In the new media reality, the main competitor isn’t other Norwegian media, but these big international giants’, said Pedersen, director of Schibsted’s publishing business, to Klassekampen newspaper.

One of the proposals was for Danish media houses to collaborate on an independent platform for digital advertising procurement, collection of user data, and possibly editorial collaboration.

