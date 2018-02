A 40-year old Frenchman received a fine of 20,000 kroner when he crossed the border at Ørje with goods in the car worth 75,000 kroner.

A box of tear gas was also foynd and was promptly confiscated. What he plans do with the gas is uncertain, but he accepted the decision on the spot, and was charged of breach of obligation of declaration of goods, the Customs Service states.

