Canada celebrated 150th anniversary with Charles, Camilla, Bono and The Edge

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were honourary guests when Canada celebrated having been 150 years a nation. Ageing dinosaurs of rock, Bono and The Edge, who, in combination, are almost as old as Canada itself, appeared at the celebration.

Canada celebrated independence in 13 provinces and territories, in six time zones on Saturday. The British prince and his second wife were in Ottawa, together with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Parallel with the celebration, peaceful protests were held throughout Canada, where aboriginal people have previously pointed out that they don’t see the point of celebrating the founding of the autonomous state, under British royal houses, in 1867.

Canada is the world’s second largest country.

