Cancer doctors want quicker access to new medicines

Norwegian cancer doctors have sent a letter to the health authorities asking for faster approval of new medicines.

The letter was sent on behalf of the Norwegian myeloma group, wrote VG newspaper, who’ve read it. It’s been signed by five of Norway’s foremost surgeons on bone marrow cancer. They require a faster approval system for new medications.

‘Concern is primarily about the long period of time taken before making a decision. Quick assessment methods, in their current form, are simply not quick, and don’t work satisfactorily today,’ wrote the doctors.

Kristin Svanqvist of the Danish Medicines Agency confirmed that they have met the Norwegian Myeloma Group about the letter of concern.

‘We will try to get a scheme in place to make the process faster. I understand that many patients thought we were working slowly, but it’s important that we do the assessments properly,’ she said.

‘We know that Norway’s speed is disappointing when it comes to using new cancer drugs. We are still working to make this faster than today’, said Secretary of State, Anne Grethe Erlandsen, on behalf of the Minister of Health, Bent Høie of Høyre (H).

