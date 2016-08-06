Cancer Society criticizes public tanning beds

Cancer Society responded about that tanning beds in Stavanger municipal swimming pool. It sends entirely the wrong message, says the association.

– The fact that there is a tanning bed in a public building, which is run by the municipality, can give the wrong impression that this is ok and it does not cause any health risks, says Camilla Gram, who is regional manager for the Cancer Society, to the Stavanger Aftenblad. She asked the municipality remove the beds.

Excessive tanning, either in a tanning bed or naturally, is a direct cause of skin cancer. Norway is a world leader with the lowest numbers, says Gram. Rogaland, Akershus and Vestfold counties have the lowest numbers of all.

– the region has a extra responsibility to prevent this type of cancer.

The municipality says it follows to regulations and guidelines for use of the tanning beds.

– The municipality stated there is information for the tanning customers about the relevant risks of tanning use, according to the requirement of the Norwegian Radiation Protection, says advisor Monika Eie the municipality’s department of urban environment and development in sport. In 2017 the swimming pool will be rehabilitated.

– It will not be offered when the work is finished, says Eie.

