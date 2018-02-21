Cape Town Water Running Dry

Cape Town, South Africa is running out of water. The second largest metropolitan area in South Africa has just released new projections for an expected total water delivery system collapse.

Several years of severe drought has pushed Cape Town to the brink of disaster and has instituted predictions of a ‘D-Day’ collapse in water distribution for the entire region from authorities.

STRICT RATIONING

With Cape Town water supplies rapidly dwindling, authorities took drastic measures and implemented strict control of water usage. A region-wide plan was put in place that promoted conservative rationing with no more than 50 liters per household

allowed daily.

COLLAPSE EXPECTED IN JULY

The water rationing scheme proved effective and prompted authorities to recalculate the expectation of water system failure from the original projected date of April, 2018 to a revised expected date of collapse now slated for July 9th, 2018.

Better water conservation from Cape Town citizens and the release of private water reserves from area farmers has allowed for these new projections of anticipated system collapse.

Cape Town is the second largest populated area in South Africa (after Johannesburg). It is also the capital city of the Western Cape province and is the seat of the Parliament of South Africa.

2011 population figures indicated about 400,000 citizens live within the area.

