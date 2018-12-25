Car hits large chunk of ice on E16 in Voss

Car hits a large chunk of ice on E16 in Voss

A car has collided with a large chunk of ice on the European Route 16 (E16) at Evanger in Voss. The car driver was not seriously injured, but the car sustained considerable material damage

The police first reported that the block of ice had fallen down and hit the front of the car, but later found out that it was the car that had collided with a large chunk of ice that was present on the road beforehand.

A female driver was the only person in the car when the accident happened. She got out of the car under own steam and was let off the hook without serious injuries. The police inform NRK that they carried out a brief questioning of the woman before she was sent to the emergency room. She reportedly suffers from chest pain, presumably caused by the airbag.

– She has been driving along and spotted that there was a lot of ice in the road. She has then tried to avoid the collision but hit a block of ice in the process, says Operations Manager in West Police District, Morten Rebnor.

According to the fire service, the ice block was about 2 metres wide and 2 metres tall. The car was inflicted with considerable material damage and was towed away after the incident.

Ice and rockfall are quite commonplace in Norway this time of year, be alert even on main roads.

A lot of work is underway to secure vulnerable areas, but many are deemed not worthy of the effort.

#Evanger, E16: Brannv på stedet. Bilfører klager på smerter i bryster, ellers uskadd. Bilen er ikke kjørbar, bilberger rekvirert — Vest politidistrikt (@politivest) December 25, 2018

