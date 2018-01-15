A car had to be removed from the dentist’s office

A car had to be pulled out of a dental office in California after an inebriated driver hit a median ejecting the car into the air and ended up crashing into the second floor of the building.

It was 05:25 Sunday morning when the police were notified of an accident in Santa Ana southeast of Los Angeles.

It turned out that a motorist hit the median at high speed had and then was thrown into the air. The car sticking out halfway on the second floor of a building that houses a dental office, writes the Los Angeles Times.

The fire department sent out two vehicles to pull the car out of the building. The front end of the car remained inside the building and the two people in the front seat were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver later admitted to the police on Sunday that he had used narcotic drugs.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today