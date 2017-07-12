Cargo ship disallowed from leaving Norway

Cargo ship is considered as waste – disallowed from leaving Norway

The Ministry of Climate and Environment classifies the cargo ship “Harrier” as waste and the ship can therefore not leave Norway. The ship’s owners are disappointed and surprised by the verdict.

The shipowners in Julia Shipping had complained of the decision that the ship “Harrier” is considered waste, but the complaint was rejected by the Ministry of Climate and Environment, writes both Stavanger Aftenblad and Bergens Tidende.

– The company is surprised and disappointed that the ship is considered waste. We have submitted thorough and comprehensive documentation that the ship is operational, says Richard Bjerk, lawyer for Julia Shipping in the matter.

Change of Name

In February the freighter “Tide Carrier”, presently registered as “Harrier”, suffered from engine failure off the coast of Klepp in Rogaland. The Environment Agency is of the opinion that the freighter was on its way to Pakistan to be illegally scrapped when it got into trouble outside Jæren in February, and reported the ship owners in Julia Shipping. The shipping company claims that the ship is to be repaired. The Directorate of Environment is satisfied with the current verdict.

– We find that the Ministry has come to the same conclusion as us, namely that both the ship and the contents of the holds are considered waste, says Senior Advisor Harald Krogh Ankerstad.

The ship must either be repaired or scrapped in Norway – otherwise necessary permits must be obtained for this to happen in one of the countries that are members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Bjerk is pleased that it is being opened for the ship to be exported for rebuilding and states that scrapping is not an applicable option.

