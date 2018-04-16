Caritas continues to offer au pair services

The Directorate of Immigration has given Caritas Norway the green light to continue free assistance for au pairs and host families in 2018.

“We want to be a low-threshold offer for the target group and work preventively to safeguard the culture-sharing objectives of the au pair scheme and prevent misunderstandings and abuse of the scheme,” said Anne Nogva, chairman of Caritas’ au pair center, in a press release.

At the end of last year, 2,214 au pairs in Norway received valid au pair permits through UDI. In addition, there are several hundred au pairs from EU countries that are not registered.

In 2017, 21 people were arrested for misusing the au pair scheme. The year before was 29 people. Caritas thinks there is a much larger number in terms of abuse of the scheme, which makes the need for a consultancy a service great.

Therefore, the UDI decided that Caritas may continue its national advisory service, which started in August 2017, with the possibility of extension.

Since the startup, the au pair centers in Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger have received 950 inquiries.

“We hold general information meetings for both au pairs and host families, and we offer activity nights for networking of au pairs,” says Nogva.

Caritas Norway was established in 1952 under the name “Norwegian Catholic Refugee Aid”, it is a relief organization that works to improve the everyday lives of people in Norway and in other countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

