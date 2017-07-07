Carparks at Oslo Gardermoen Airport almost full

Avinor encourages travellers to use public transport to reach Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport. Almost all of the airport’s 18,500 parking spaces are occupied.

The fact that parking is almost at maximum capacity is due to the fact that there are more travellers, and fewer parking spaces available this year than last year.

In addition, Bane Nor is carrying out summer work on the railway, which has led to several trains to and from Oslo airport being canceled, said Avinor.

‘We apologize for the inconvenience this causes for travellers, but want to put the news out early, so people don’t arrive at Oslo airport and discover there’s no parking.

If you still wish to park your car at the airport, we recommend that you pre-book a parking space to ensure there is one before arriving’, wrote the company in a press release.

Avinor estimates that the biggest challenges will be over by the end of July.

