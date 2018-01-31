Caught with 360,000 cigarettes

A Police patrol found 180,000 cigarettes in a Swedish-registered car that they stopped at Åkrestrømmen in Rendalen Municipality on the morning of January 23. The car had entered Norway at Drevsjø.

605,000 worth of taxes

The cigarette seizure amounts to NOK 605,000 in taxes. An Estonian citizen (24) was the driver. A customs patrol from Østby Customs Office in Trysil turned on the blue lights and informed about a customs control when they stopped a Swedish-registered car at Hernes in Hedmark in the afternoon of January 25. The Estonian driver (29) told that he was on his way to Oslo. He was also in possession of 180,000 cigarettes.

