Caught with two tons of bakery goods

Svinesund Customs officers found close to 2.2 ton of bakery goods in Romanian semi-trailer.

The semi-trailer departed from Svinesund’s control area without declaring goods or stopping for customs control late in the evening of 10 July.

A customs patrol found the semi-trailer in a parking lot north of the customs station. The Romanian driver (25) said he had not understood that customs tried to stop him when he left the customs station.

The driver had no necessary customs papers and the freight forwarder had asked him to return to Sweden to get them. He had traveled to Sweden, but still returned to Norway without the necessary customs papers.

The customs found and confiscated two pallets with a total of 2.2 ton of bakery goods in the trailer.

© Tollvesenet / Norway Today