Cecilia Brækhus is now battling inner city crime

World champion Cecilia Brækhus and city council leader Eirik Lae Solberg (H) made a joint case in Oslo on Monday to fight youth crime in the city.

The boxer and politicians entered the ring together in Stovner’s library. The two participated with several others in a dialogue meeting to talk about how juvenile delinquency in the capital can be combated and the importance of sports services in the city for youth.

Others who attended were Special Adviser Dilek Ayhan, journalist Iram Ansari, Director Javad Mushtaq, Parliamentary Representative Afshan Rafiq and Mohsan Raja.

Stovner Right was behind the open dialogue meeting at the library where role models with minority background were invited. City representative Elin Horn Galtung (H) was the host.

