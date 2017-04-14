Celebration of the ‘Russetid’ started

Last Friday this years ‘Russetid’ was started (Norwegian students celebrating the end of 13 years in school). The 22 boys who own the bus “Good Kid 2017” will the coming weeks occupy Stavanger ’s only proper ‘Russebuss’.

Friday the six-week-long celebration of 13 years of schooling started for this year’s graduating classes. In lieu with Tradition the graduates of the Hetland high school gathered to be baptized as ‘Russ’ at the nearby Vannassen lake, but this year it was one vehicle that drew extra attention during the festivities.

22 ‘Russ’, the majority being students at the Hetland high school, have planned the coming weeks carefully for one and a half years. Countless volunteer hours and just over a million NOK has gone into renovating this year’s only ‘Russebuss’ in Stavanger.

– We purchased the bus on May 21 last year, but the planning of the bus project started a few months earlier than , CEO of the bus, Harald Stensland, told Aftenbladet.

To create extra buzz around the bus, the boys have organized several parties and has produced eight songs. One of them has been played over a million times on Spotify already.

Source: aftenbladet.no / Norway Today